GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls

WHAT: Let’s start a road trip right

WHERE: United Center, Chicago Illinois

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports SouthWest

THE STORY: The Mavericks play six of their next seven games on the road. Tonight’s game is a match up of teams that had diametrically different summers. The Bulls loaded up on talent to surround their super star, which seeing that Zach LaVine can sign a huge contract soon, it makes sense to try to make him happy.

The Mavericks replaced everyone but the players. And the owner.

Here’s the preview, in case you missed it. Luke wrote about how he wishes the Mavericks had Lonzo Ball. Matthew shows us some stats from the first 10 games.

Let’s see how this game goes as the Bulls are a legitimately good team and the Mavericks have yet to show up when playing a projected playoff opponent.