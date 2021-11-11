Former Maverick Deron Williams to fight former NFL running back Frank Gore

Because we are in a never-ending loop of absurdity, former Dallas Mavericks point guard Deron Williams has agreed to fight former NFL running back Frank Gore in a boxing match on December 18 in Tampa, Florida. The fight is part of the undercard for the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury pay-per-view.

The fight is scheduled for four rounds and contracted for 215 pounds. It will be the pro boxing debut for both men. Gore, who is 38, has been training in boxing for years, per ESPN. Williams has been into MMA for sometime and is the part-owner of Fortis MMA gym in Dallas. Williams is a -250 favorite in the fight, per Betonline.ag.

Related Playing franchise mode in 2K with the Dallas Mavericks

Williams played a season and a half with the Mavericks from 2015 to 2017, appearing in 103 games before he was waived and signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 13.6 points per game with the Mavericks. Williams is a three-time all-star, two-time all-NBA, and won the gold at the Olympics with the U.S. men’s national team in 2008 and 2012.

“Combat sports have been a part of my life since my youngest days,” Williams said in a statement. “Before I was a basketball player, I was a wrestler. Since 2015, I have had the privilege of owning an MMA gym, and through that I have trained in various martial arts to stay active. Over the last year, I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to translate my training into a professional debut.”

The Mavericks are off on December 18, so Mavs fans won’t have to miss watching Luka Doncic bludgeon smaller point guards in the post in order to see Williams throw hands with Gore. Bonus points to anyone seen wearing a Deron Williams Mavericks jersey at the fight.