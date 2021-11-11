SBN Reacts: Hot and cold starts for NBA teams

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Last week’s Reacts poll had to have gone out with the Dallas loss to the Miami Heat still fresh in the minds of voters. After all, how would a team like Dallas not get votes in a poll like this asking about the hot start of NBA teams.

The Cavaliers, Warriors, and Wizards make sense from a hot start perspective. Each team’s performing well above expectations and have at least one really true signature win. This poll’s an example of why we need more of you Mavericks fans to sign up because while Dallas hasn’t played the best, they’ve still only lost three games and in each one of those games they weren’t favored.

On the flip side, it’s better to not be mentioned and have a solid record then end up on this list here:

The Bucks sitting below .500 is wild as hell, despite some of their issues. Anyone who thought the Lakers would be fine wasn’t paying attention to their roster getting made out of old guys and guys who aren’t quite good enough. Like, they signed Wayne Ellington to play minutes in 2021-22. I crush the Mavericks team building but they haven’t done THAT.

Any shocking teams on these lists for you?

