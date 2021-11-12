GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

WHAT: Trying to take the season series against the Spurs

WHERE: AT&T Center

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports SouthWest

THE STORY: Following their latest double digit loss, the Mavericks get a chance to notch another win, this time against the Spurs. I’m pretty sure this will be the third time the two teams have played in just over two weeks and familiarity breeds contempt. I expect some chippy play.

Good thing for Dallas is that unlike the previous two contests, the Mavericks will have Kristaps Porzingis. Despite the tactical complaints lobbed in the general area of Porzingis by both us and the basketball community at large with his tendency to post up despite whatever else is going on in a play, having Porzingis is definatively better than not having him.

This should be a straight forward win, as the Mavericks have more talent. We’ll see though. Everyone have fun and be good. Go Mavs.