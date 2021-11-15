Dallas Maverick City Edition “Mixtape” jerseys are now available for purchase

With the NBA’s partnership with Nike, each year teams release a new “City Edition” uniform, which we all saw for the first time officially on November 1st.

Now, those jerseys are now live and you can buy here directly, along with a lot of other gear.

“This year’s Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms help fuel the celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary season,” says Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “Each uniform tells a story, juxtaposing old and new to create an unforgettable look and feel for this milestone season.”

These uniforms are a clear call back to the organization’s roots, paying tribute to those early teams with green accents as well as a ton of small details on the uniform like the cowboy hat above the Dallas word mark and the MFFL patch. The shorts also have some awesome details, like the Dallas Skyline on the belt area. Click here to buy the jersey or short or more.

“We partnered with the Dallas Mavericks to design a uniform that returned the team to its roots,” says Cain. “The uniforms pay tribute to the green accents and Western typography of the team’s early years, along with fresh details that are a tip of the hat to Mavs Fans for Life.”

Personally, I am a huge fan of the shorts. I’ll likely end up getting a great deal of this green and white gear as my collection could due with a smaller percentage of navy Mavericks gear.

Once again, you can try to buy one of these jerseys here, though I suspect they’ll be a hot commodity and will sell out quickly. Get yours while you can.