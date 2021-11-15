GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

WHAT: Last home game before a long road trip

WHERE: American Airline Center, Dallas TX

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports SouthWest or NBAtv

THE STORY: This is the last home game for a long, long time. The Mavericks need to get a win against a very good Denver team.

Lucky for the Mavericks, Denver played last night then had to get on a plane, come to Texas, and lose an hour. Michael Porter Jr. is out with a back injury so Dallas has a chance to beat an under manned squad.

It’s also a chance for Kristaps Porzingis to build on his excellent game Friday. Hopefully with everyone getting a pair of days off, the Mavericks show up ready to play. Check out the site for the preview, how to bet, and another of other articles including a link to the new gear which you can buy here.

See y’all after the game. Go Mavs.