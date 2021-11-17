GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

WHAT: ROAD TRIP

WHERE: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CST

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: Dallas heads out on the road for a significant stretch for the first time this season, playing a pair of games in Phoenix followed by a pair of games in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

Here’s the preview for the game today (no betting piece, we... forgot!). Jordan also wrote a good piece on the things he liked and didn’t the past few weeks. Without Luka Doncic, this is going to be quite a match up for the Mavericks. The Suns have rebounded, after starting out 1-3, the Suns have won 9 straight.

I’ll be interested in seeing how the bench responds to Jalen Brunson getting time with the starters. What things are you looking for?

After the game we’ll have the usual pieces. These baseball-like series are fun, I think. Go Mavs.