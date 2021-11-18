SBN Reacts: Mavericks aren’t in consideration to lead the West this season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Well, this is one reason why I implore more of you to sign up and help tilt the odds on some of these questions. This was a poll asking which team would lead the Western Conference.

It’s pretty understandable that the Warriors lead the poll, but for the Mavericks to not even crack the top four, despite their current record, seems just a bit odd to me. That, or perhaps more Dallas fans are rational about the team’s chances to perform really well this year than I realize.

The Mavericks are top four in the West at the moment and the coming schedule is daunting, so perhaps NBA fans think the Maverick record is inflated a bit relative to how good the team is.

This next week could bring the Dallas record down some, as Luka Doncic will miss at least some time, but it’s hard to say just how much. We’ll get to see how the Mavericks respond to adversity as we finish out the month of November.

