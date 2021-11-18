The Dallas Mavericks plan to retire Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey January 5th, per Marc Stein

The Mavericks are planning to retire Dirk Nowitzki's iconic No. 41 on Jan. 5 when they play at home against Golden State, sources say.



There was never any doubt whatsoever that the Dallas Mavericks would retire Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey. There was a question of when exactly it would take place. That question has been answered as the Mavericks are planning on retiring the greatest Maverick’s jersey on January 5th against the Golden State Warriors.

There are too many things to write about Dirk for any one article. He is the only player in the history of the NBA with 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and an NBA title who played for only one NBA team.

Dirk is the 6th leading scorer in NBA history. He played his entire 21 year career with the Mavericks. An extremely select group of players may have been better than Dirk, but no player has ever been more lovable or more loved by his own fan base.

If you wish to go show your support for Dirk one more time, you will need to bring your wallet as the tickets have gotten quite expensive on secondary markets already.

This is an honor that is well deserved for Dirk and everyone should be happy to watch this either on television or in person. What a ride it has been from a draft night trade for Robert Traylor and Pat Garrity to being one of the most universally beloved players in league history. Thank you Dirk, what a pleasure it was to watch you play.