Mavericks odds: How to bet Round 2 of Dallas vs Phoenix

Let’s just get this out there: It’s really weird that the Mavericks are playing Phoenix twice in a row in Phoenix on ESPN. It feels like deja vu, but not in a cool way. Let’s get into Mavs Money Making and see how we can turn this weird game into some cool cash.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 12 pm CT, November 19.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Mavs +280

The most important thing to know before betting on this game is that according to the last update from the Mavs, Luka Doncic is listed as doubtful for tonight. Since he’s not officially out, there’s a slight chance he could suit up, but I would count on him not playing and then be pleasantly surprised if he happens to take the court.

The oddsmakers are obviously expecting Luka to sit out, otherwise, the Mavs wouldn’t be such heavy underdogs.

Dallas gave Phoenix all they could handle in their Luka-less matchup on Wednesday night. Some might think that’s a good sign for what’s to come tonight, but I’m going the other way with it. I think the Mavs caught the Suns sleeping and missed their chance to steal a win without Luka. Tonight, I’m expecting the Suns to come out more prepared.

Advice: This is the ultimate stay away.

Over/Under

211 (-115 for the over, -105 for the under)

On Wednesday night, these two teams combined for 203 points, a number significantly below the over/under for tonight. With how well the unders have been doing this season across the league, there’s an easy argument to be made for the under tonight, but I’m leaning toward the over.

Yes, the Mavs and Suns only reached 203 total points last game, but the start of that game was brutal. Both teams were missing shots they could’ve made, and the offensive units looked disjointed. Tonight, I’m expecting better flow on the offensive side of the ball for both teams.

Advice: Take a flyer on the over.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Clippers: +491

I don’t think the Mavs are going to win this game in Phoenix, so I certainly wouldn’t bet them straight up. It’s not worth the potential payout. However, if you add the Clippers moneyline to the Mavs moneyline, your odds boost to a whopping +491. That’s far more enticing.

The Clippers play the lowly Pelicans tonight in New Orleans. There’s no reason they should lose that game.

If you think the Mavs have a shot at beating the Suns tonight, you might as well throw the Clippers in a parlay with them. The odds are extremely tasty.

Advice: The potential payout makes it worth a sprinkle.