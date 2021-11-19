GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

WHAT: WE MEET AGAIN

WHERE: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CST

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: The Suns and Mavericks play again. The other night things went to hell for Dallas late after they kept ahead for most of the game. Can they bounce back or are the Suns going to lay the smack down on Doncic-less Dallas after finally coming to their senses in the fourth on Wednesday.

We previewed the game here. There’s also a betting post here. Then Matthew wrote a cool story about how Jason Kidd ought to be able to show Kristaps Porzingis how to identify a real mismatch and not just the ones Harp thinks every time he posts up.

After the game we’ll have the usual recap, stats, and podcasts. There’s also a good podcast coming tomorrow with the editor of Clips Nation about the Clipper season to date.

Go Mavs!