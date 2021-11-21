Mavericks odds: How to bet the Mavericks vs. Clippers game

The upcoming set against the Los Angeles Clippers could not come at a worse time. Luka is questionable with injuries to his knee and ankle. The team is coming off of back to back 4 quarter losses to Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Jason Kidd is still the coach. Two games against the Mav’s version of kryptonite could be what sends Mavericks fans over the edge early in the season.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 3:30 am CT, November 21

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +125

Paul George entered this season as a darkhorse candidate to win MVP. This two-game set against the Mavericks could help propel him back into the conversation. With Maxi Kleber out due to injury, expect a heavy dose of Dorian Finney-Smith against him. The past two postseasons have shown that favors the Clippers. With Luka out, the Mavs won't be able to play Ivica Zubac off the court. If the Mavs go small, Zubac may finish with a Wilt Chamberlain type line. If they go big, that could mean extended minutes for Willie Cauley-Stein. Could it be Bobi time? Inserting Boban into the lineup helped extend the postseason series to 7 games and his presence could give the team a spark on offense. Boban moves like his shoes are made out of cement, but he is still a certified bucket.

Advice: With the holidays upon us, save your money. There’s a non-zero chance that Luka plays but +125 doesn’t present enough value.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Knicks: +548

If you’re reading this, then you understand that all of us are here for a good time, not a long time. We could be investing in the stock market or our 401k, but what’s the fun in that. At +548, it's worth a half unit. The rest of the slate is shaky. Nikola Jokic is questionable to play with a wrist injury. Even with half of the Warriors on the injury report, do you trust the Raptors to keep pace with Stephen Curry? We would love to fade the Lakers but I could never recommend betting on the Pistons. A ticket with the Knicks is as good as it's going to get on this football Sunday.

Advice: Put a ½ unit down and forget that you did so

PLAYER PROPS

Ivica Zubac Over 9.5 Points (-110)

Ivica Zubac Over 8.5 Rebounds (-115)

