GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers

WHAT: Those darn Clippers!

WHERE: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Two straight fourth quarter collapses paired with a road trip as well as missing a superstar has the makings of a disaster midafternoon performance, particularly in a city like Los Angeles which has a nearly undefeated nightlife... particularly for a team that likes to have a good time as we know our Mavericks do.

A 12:30 pm local start could go one of two ways. Last year, Dallas WRECKED the Clippers in LA in their biggest win of the season in a game with a similar start time. But without Doncic, the Mavericks have looked really good for 3/4’s of games now, only to look terrible when they really need a basket. The Clippers rebounded somewhat against the Pelicans on Friday night, so perhaps they’ll be ready to play against the Mavericks as well.

See you all after. Our coverage may not be as robust today as I’m not feeling well and it’s heading into a vacation week for many parts of the staff. Thanks for hanging out. Go Mavs.