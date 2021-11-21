Stats rundown: 4 numbers to know from the Mavericks loss to the Clippers, 97-91

The Dallas Mavericks played incredibly hard but were defeated 97-91 by the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks limited the Clippers to 97 points despite allowing them to shoot 41.4 percent from three.

Here are the numbers to know

20.0: Percentage the Mavericks shot from three

After the Suns game, Jason Kidd had this to say “If we are going to rely on shooting the 3 we’ve got to make them. We had a lot of open looks that didn’t go down. We have to get better at that. For them, they had a lot of open looks that went down.”

The Mavericks were 6/30 from three as a team against the Clippers. The team has shot much better compared to the start of the season but the shooting woes returned today. The combination of this shooting and missing Luka was simply too much to overcome.

25: Points scored by for Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis has been really good lately. The Mavericks made a point of getting him the ball in the post and he rewarded them. He also could have had much more than his two assists if the team shot better. He also managed to score so much without turning the ball over once which made his line even more efficient that it appears.

3: Games the Mavericks have lost in a row

The Mavericks have put in an effort that is commendable once again. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a moral victory. The Mavericks just do not have enough talent to overcome the loss of Luka against good teams. Hopefully he will be back Tuesday and the team will get back to their winning ways.

8: Assists for Jalen Brunson

Brunson has totaled 26 assists in his three games replacing Luka and he even scored his 20 points efficiently tonight. He has become the third best player on this team and deserves to be recognized for his incredible growth.

