Mavericks odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers, round 2

Long road trip. Quality opponents. No Luka Doncic.

That’s a recipe for disastrous basketball, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen over the last three games (two in Phoenix, one against the Clippers). Tonight, the Mavs will look to turn things around. Can they do it?

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 11:30 am CT, November 23.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +175

As of the time I’m writing this, Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for tonight’s game. My guess is that he doesn’t play. Regardless, I would wager my money assuming he isn’t playing, and then get excited if I’m wrong.

I am going to completely stay away from this moneyline. I don’t think the Mavs will win, and if they do, the +175 odds aren’t a good enough payout for the risk.

The spread, however, is intriguing. Could the Mavs win outright? Sure. Will they keep the game close? That’s reasonable to assume.

The best part about a 5.5 point spread is even if the Mavs don’t keep it really close, they could easily pull within six points in garbage time.

Advice: Avoid the moneyline, but take a long look at the spread.

Over/Under

210 (-110)

When the Mavs and Suns played each other in consecutive games, the first game was low scoring, the second one was closer to a normal NBA score. I’m guessing that happens here again.

In the first Mavs vs Clippers game the other night, these two teams combined for a wildly-low 188 points. Now, the over/under for Game 2 is 210. That feels like an over-correction, right? Wrong.

I’m happily going to take the over here. These two teams will be used to each other now, and I don’t think the Mavs starters will have a poor shooting night from behind the arc like they did in Game 1.

Advice: Take a flyer on the over. It worked last time!

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Knicks: +292

There isn’t a huge slate of games to pick from for tonight. If you think the Mavs can beat the Clippers, you might as well pair them with the Knicks.

Julius Randle and Co. are set to play the Lakers sans LeBron James tonight in Madison Square Garden. Another thing to note: Anthony Davis is listed as questionable right now.

I like the Knicks to take care of business at home tonight. The Garden will be rocking, and the Knicks will get up for this one. I’m less confident in the Mavs, but +292 is pretty enticing.

Advice: This parlay is worth a unit.