GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers

WHAT: Those darn Clippers! Again!

WHERE: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: As of this writing (mid afternoon) Luka Doncic is still questionable and it seems he clashed knees with a teammate in practice and is still in some amount of pain. So we don’t know if he’s going to play but playing in pain... doesn’t sound great. Perhaps he wants to gut it out knowing he has three days off after this contest.

Here’s the game preview. Here’s how we recommend gambling on this game. Doyle did some reporting around the three game losing streak.

It’s a late game, but we’ll have the usual post game features and podcast. Then the next few days we might be lighter on content as the staff travels and such to we can be with our families. But who knows. Some people think about the Mavericks all the time, so someone (cough, Matthew, cough) is bound to turn in something.

Go Mavs.