3 stats from the Mavericks overtime victory against the Clippers

Luka Doncic returned to the floor for Dallas and not a moment too soon. Dallas needed everything it could muster to squash a late rally from the Clippers that forced overtime. For a team that saw their first two-loss streak turn into a three-loss streak in Doncic’s absence, it was crucial they didn’t let this one slip away, and they didn’t. Another win for the win pile!

1-0

The Mavericks record in overtime games this season. A glass half full kind of person might note that this game had no business going into overtime with Dallas up by 10 points with 95 seconds left in the game, but there are no pessimists in the Mavs fan base, so it’s safe to say no one was thinking that.

In all seriousness, the Clippers rank as the league’s second best clutch offense, and eighth best clutch defense by effective field goal percentage, and allow opponents the second fewest points in the clutch at just 4.6. Dallas did well to not let a miracle buzzer beater by Paul George to send them into a spiral. Quite the opposite, in fact. Dallas dominated overtime, 9-1, and put the Clips to bed after a few extra minutes of basketball.

1-of-14 and 10-of-22

Dallas’ three point shooting in the first half versus the second half. To a degree, the Mavericks don’t really have the option to move away from the three point shot when it’s not falling. Kristaps Porzingis had some nice cuts, and Luka and Tim Hardaway Jr. are usually good for a couple mid-range jumpers, but they simply don’t have the personnel to play a game inside. Lucky for them, then, that the second half of shooting from long was a mirror image of a horrendous first half.

6 out of 9

The points Kristaps Porzingis scored in overtime for Dallas. The only non-Porzingis player to add to the Mavs’ total in overtime was Maxi Kleber, who hit an open three off a dish from Tim Hardaway Jr. Porzingis was playing well while Luka has been out, but unfortunately, those performances weren’t enough to add up to a win. Now, with Luka back and contributing 26 points of his own, Porzingis’ big 30 point night was just what Dallas needed. His assertive play in overtime was particularly good to see. Besides his scoring, he also added seven boards for good measure, four of which came on the offensive side of the ball.

Bonus: 6

Maxi Kleber’s assist total, giving him a career high in assists!

