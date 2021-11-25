SBN Reacts: What NBA fans are most thankful for

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With Thanksgiving being today, it seemed like a good idea to run these specific poll results. Fans are most happy with the competitive balance we’re seeing this year and I suspect Mavericks fans are happier than most as we ride into the holiday with a 10-7 record, which is good enough for fourth in the Western conference.

The new rules being so popular is interesting. I am glad the games move along but the physicality worries me if certain teams and players keep playing this way. Luka Doncic in particular isn’t getting calls like he used to as it seems whatever players do in the paint goes uncalled.

Fans enjoying the Lakers “super team” sucking is something we should all enjoy, while we can. I think they turn a corner at some point. The schedule returning to normal is really nice too. As much as I love basketball, covering three games a week instead of four and a half does wonders for my brain.

We have a few more posts coming today, so check back as you will. Happy Thanksgiving!

“Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation”