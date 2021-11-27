GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

WHAT: A match of of the 4th place team in the Eastern and Western conferences

WHERE: American Airlines Center

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Hope everyone had a nice few days away from basketball. If you haven’t checked the site in a few days... we wrote a lot of things. So I recommend checking them out, as there’s something for everyone.

Anyway, the Mavericks are coming off three days rest after a huge win against the Clippers. The Wizards, after rattling of a give game win streak, have won just two of their last six contests. This game and the Cleveland game are going to be good tests for the Maverick offense which has looked better the last 10 games. Kyle Kuzma, of all people. is having a really good season. Should be a fun one tonight and let’s just hope no Mavericks are nursing any food hangovers.