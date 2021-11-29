GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

WHAT: Mavs vs Cavs, a time for rhyming

WHERE: American Airlines Center

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: This one ought to be a very solid instance of styles making fights. For as good as the Mavericks have been at defense this season, Cleveland’s entire identify is wrapped up in their twin towards of defense in Evan Mobley, a potential rookie of the year, and Jared Allen, their $100 million man.

I’m really looking forward to seeing how the Mavericks deal with their length as Lauri Markkanen also sees some time at small forward in these line ups since those two can blot out the sun if he gets beat.

Here’s the preview, which you may have missed as I forgot to publish. We didn’t get to a gambling post today. Lauren Gunn wrote a reported piece on the Maveicks trying to work out a deal to get Markkanen.

See y’all after the game.