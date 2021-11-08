Dallas Mavericks Hosted Hoops for Troops event with Moses Brown

As part of the NBA’s Hoops for Troops week, the Dallas Mavericks joined members of the 301st Fighter Wing Joint Reserve on Friday for their annual Hoops for Troops Commitment to Service Project. The event was held in partnership with the Texas Ramp Project, a nonprofit that provides free wheelchair ramps for low-income older adults and people with disabilities.

Moses is building ramps for those in need on his off day #HoopsForTroops pic.twitter.com/Kk7kfvojLW — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 5, 2021

Mavericks center Moses Brown was on site, along with other Mavericks staff and military members, helping out building ramps. The Dallas Mavericks also made a donation to the Texas Ramp Project to assist with the material and labor costs for future ramp builds.

The NBA family hosts Hoops for Troops Week in celebration of Veterans Day (U.S.) and Remembrance Day (Canada) to recognize and honor our active-duty military, veterans and their families. Throughout the week, NBA and NBA G League teams, players, coaches and referees will work closely with members of the military to make a positive impact in communities.

The Mavericks have always made a habit of contributing to the DFW community, whether through the Dallas Mavericks Foundation or through players’ helping out on their own, like when Harrison Barnes hosted viewings of the Marvel film Black Panther for kids.