Mavericks odds: How to bet today’s game against the Pelicans

Luka’s game-winning shot over the Celtics was the type of play that could provide the team with a short-term boost. In truth, that shot could not have come at a better time. The team appeared to be going through the motions. For the team and fans alike, basketball was no longer fun. The vibes were the opposite of “immaculate”.

Tonight’s game is important. It provides the team the opportunity to build off of the joy felt after Luka’s game-winner. An uninspired team would show up and believe they would win simply because they should. The Pelicans are overmatched and in a state of chaos due to the extended absence of their star player Zion Williamson. If the last game was a turning point for the season, the Mavericks won’t play with their food and should impose their will on the Pelicans early. Let’s take a look at how Vegas views this particular matchup.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Mavs -365

Early in the season, we didn’t think the Mavs should be heavily favored over anyone. Our style of play creates a huge game-to-game variance and the floor for the team was too low to wager on. Today, we are taking a leap of faith. We are betting(literally) that the team will come out motivated. The cuts and movement on both sides of the ball will be done with actual purpose as opposed to looking like they were done under duress and threat of physical harm.

Advice: Take the Mavs and lay the points.

Over/Under

212.5 (-105)

We are feeling froggy, but not THAT froggy. The offense is still liable to stall at any time. The team, and Luka in particular, is not getting to the line as frequently as we’ve seen in years prior. If the team catches fire from deep, this could be an easy over. If not, the team will likely struggle to crack 100 points.

Advice: Stay far away. We need to see more before we feel comfortable suggesting the over.

Two-Team Money Line Parlay

With the Mavs listed as -365 favorites, a money line parlay is out of the question. At best, you can approach getting even odds but banking on two teams to win at even odds doesn’t present much value.