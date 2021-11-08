GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

WHAT: Time to go 4-0 in division play

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports SouthWest

THE STORY: The Mavericks face off against a Pelicans team finishing up a four game road trip, having lost their last game to the Warriors by half a million points. As of this writing, we’re not sure if Brandon Ingram will suit up; he’s missed the last several games with a hip issue.

Here’s the game preview. Here’s how we recommended betting the game. We also wrote about some of the power rankings across NBA media. Then there was a Moses Brown event for charity Friday we wrote about.

I suspect this will be a lighter game from our staff content-wise, as the Mavericks should beat the Pelicans, who are currently very bad. So check back in tonight and tomorrow and see what we’ve got.