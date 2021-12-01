GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

WHAT: A win, because they need to not have a three game losing streak

WHERE: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: An ugly two game slide after an epic win in Los Angeles has the faithful a bit concerned. A win in New Orleans isn’t quite must win, but a loss would be bad.

The good news is Kristaps Porzingis is probable to play tonight and the Mavericks need him as he might be the only functional center on the roster. But who knows, we’ve seen weird things lately with the center rotation. We had a fun post today on why Reggie Bullock might start hitting everything soon. There’s also this good piece today on Porzingis dunking like the rim committed crimes against him.

Of course there’s the usual game preview and gambling piece as well.

We’ll see how the game goes in terms of post game content. I’m kind of sick at the moment. A Dallas win would boost my immune system.