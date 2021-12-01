Stats rundown: 3 numbers to know from the Mavericks decimation of the Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 139-107 tonight. The Mavericks have struggled recently, but the Pelicans, without Zion Williamson, were the perfect opponent to get back on track against.

Here are the numbers to know.

29: Points the Mavericks outscored the Pelicans by with Luka Doncic on the court.

Luka’s plus/minus has become a major story and not in a good way. Luka having the highest plus/minus on the team is a good thing. The team will live or die with him, and they need him to play well as he did tonight.

66.7: Percent Reggie Bullock shot from three

Post-November Bullock is here! There were obviously very few attempts but this is a definite step in the right direction.

52.9: Percent the entire team shot from three.

Bullock was not the only one who shot much better. The entire team made more than half their threes. This game does not actually mean all is right with the Mavericks but it is better to win in dominant fashion than not.

