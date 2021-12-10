GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers

WHAT: Going for 4 straight road wins

WHERE: Wherever the Pacers play, Indianapolis, Indiana

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports SouthWest

THE STORY: Someone (me) forgot the game started early! Let’s hope the Mavericks didn’t forget either, but they’re playing a down-on-their-luck Pacers team which is dealing with many problems on many fronts.

So we’ll see how they do as a full strength team playing against team missing a head coach and a few guys due to health and safety protocols.

We should have the normal stuff after the game but I’m also a bit in disarray with this early start! Here’s the preview. Here’s what we recommended in betting.

Does anyone have any good bets on the score? Lets just hope the Mavericks get out of this one healthy so they can work towards an actual winning streak for the first time in a while.

Everyone have fun, Go Mavs.