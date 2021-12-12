Mavericks odds: How to bet the Dallas at Oklahoma City game

We thought the loss against the Pelicans was the worst of the season. The Mavericks said, “hold my beer”. The offense collapsed in the 4th quarter and the Mavs suffered another embarrassing loss against the Indiana Pacers. To add insult to injury, they enter tonight’s matchup without Luka Doncic who is out with ankle soreness. Let’s take a look at tonight’s game against the Thunder from a gambling perspective.

Related 3 things as the Mavericks soul search against Oklahoma City

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -4

Moneyline: -185

It’s anyones guess what version of the Mavericks we will see tonight. Against the Suns and without Luka, the team played with heart and took Phoenix down to the wire. For most of the season, however, the team has look uninspired. The Thunder are in tank mode but the Mavs can’t expect to win simply by showing up.

Advice: Don’t touch the spread or Moneyline with a ten foot pole

Over/Under

208.5

Folks, tonight’s game may set modern basketball back a decade. This is going to be a rock fight. While it won’t be aesthetically pleasing, it could be profitable.

Advice: sprinkle a half unit on the under. If you’re going to watch a terrible game, you might as well make a little money while you’re at it.

Two-Team Moneyline

There aren’t any live underdogs. As of 9 am CST, a few games are off the board. Instead let’s pivot to a three team parlay.

Mavs -4 over the Thunder

Nets -8.5 over the Pistons

Bucks -5.5 over the Knicks

For those who like to sweat on a weekend.