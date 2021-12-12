GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at the Oklahoma City Thunder

WHAT: Trying to get back to .500 again

WHERE: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports SouthWest

THE STORY: Dallas takes to the court again to try to find some sort of positive momentum, this time against the Thunder. Both teams have been terrible on offense lately and each team’s won just three of their last nine.

The problem with this picture is one team was expected to compete for an upper tier playoff position while the other is still building via the draft and tanking.

Luka Doncic is out, having reinjured his ankle against the Pacers. Perhaps that will give Kristaps Porzingis a chance to get his three point shot right; he’s shooting a terrible 30.3% on the year. I wouldn’t hate seeing him take 10 or more threes if the Thunder lay off him.

It’s also a chance for Moses Brown to play against his old teammates. Should be an interesting game. I won’t go as far as saying it will be fun as Dallas basketball has been a slog this year. All the same, go Mavs.

Talk soon.