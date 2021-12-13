GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets

WHAT: Trying to get back over .500 again

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports SouthWest

THE STORY: The Maverricks return to action to play a second night of a back to back against the Charlotte Hornets. The Mavericks are missing Luka Doncic to injury still wheras the Hornets are dealing with a variety of missing players mainly due to COVID-19 protocols.

Still, the Hornets are a challenging team most nights due to their depth of talent. Defensively however, they’ve been a mess for most of the season and if Dallas can’t score on them despite their offensively challenged ways as of late, it really might be time to panic.

Of course, the Hornets can score the ball, so it’ll be up to the Mavericks to continue with the solid defense they played on the inept Thunder last night.

See y’all after the game. Go Mavs.