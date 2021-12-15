Mark Cuban bought an entire Texas town with help from a former Mavericks employee

Mark Cuban owns numerous properties. He has multiple plots of land scattered throughout Dallas to his name. However, his most recent purchase turned heads when it went public.

Cuban purchased the small town of Mustang, TX, The Dallas Morning News reported. Located south of Dallas, the “suburb” of Corsicana was once home to a strip club, liquor store, and trailer park. There’s little there now. Cuban says he purchased the 77-acre town to help the family of a friend who recently passed away from cancer.

Real estate brokerage Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial, who also happen to be the official real estate partner of the Dallas Mavericks, helped facilitate the purchase. Working on the deal for Rogers Healy was former Mavericks photographer Danny Bollinger.

“My relationship is that we had a mutual friend, who we both had know [sic] more than 30 years, who was dying of cancer, who asked if he could reach out to me to see if I would help,” Cuban said in an e-mail. “I did.”

Bollinger was longtime employee with the Mavericks. He worked for the team for more than 18 years and has been friends with Cuban since the 1990s. In 2018, the Mavericks fired Bollinger after five women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against him according to The Dallas Morning News who first broke the story.

Bollinger was the last employee that the Mavericks severed ties with publicly after a scathing report released by Sports Illustrated earlier that year. It detailed a decades-long culture of misogyny and predatory sexual behavior in the Mavericks’ offices. Upon his firing from the Mavericks, Bollinger found his way into real estate. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started working for Rogers Healy in July 2019.

Rogers Healy, Owner and CEO of Rogers Healy Companies, confirmed that Bollinger worked on the deal in a social media post. He took to Facebook to congratulate his team for selling the town of Mustang.

“BIG DAY FOR OUR TEAM AT Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial,” he wrote. “Congrats to Danny Bollinger + John Briggs for successfully selling an ENTIRE TOWN! I am so proud of the momentum our team continues to have at Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial. LET’S GO!!”

Neither Bollinger nor Rogers Healy and Associates returned a request for comment.

Mike Turner, president of J. Elmer Turner, Realtors Inc. first tried to sell Mustang in 2017 for the price of $4 million. He didn’t get much interest, even when he lowered his asking price to $2 million, Turner told the News.

“I don’t know what if anything I will do with it,” Cuban told the News.

Regardless, Cuban now owns the town of Mustang, TX, adding to his land portfolio. As for his working relationship with Bollinger, Cuban says that it was simply to help a friend and his family.

“He wanted to see if he could help our friend. I wanted to help our friend,” Cuban said. “Our friends [sic] wife and kids and family is [sic] grateful that I did. That is my relationship with him.”