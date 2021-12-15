GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

WHAT: A national TV game without Luka Doncic or Lebron James

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. CST

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: Many Lakers are out due to COVID protocols (ESPN has Lebron out which is not accurate). Many Mavericks are out with injuries. Who is ready for a national TV duel between Kristaps Porzingis and Anthony Davis.

This is going to be kind of an odd game, to say the least, but the Lakers are still as powered as they can be with Russell Westbrook and AD. The Luka-less Mavericks aren’t slouches, finally playing a very strong (but reasonable) victory over the Charlotte Hornets where they just played good basketball.

Here’s our preview. Here’s the betting post. Here’s a weird story about Mark Cuban buying a town from a former Maverick employee they had to let go for reasons that aren’t great.

Let’s see how both teams end up in what should be a truly weird contest.