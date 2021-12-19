Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s game in the midst of a COVID outbreak

The Dallas Mavericks have been a miserable team to bet on all season. They’re just simply unreliable. Luka Doncic being out with an injury and the entire NBA world battling a rapid COVID outbreak only makes that worse. Let’s take a look at the odds for tonight’s game in Minnesota.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 11:30 a.m. CT, December 19.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +120

As of the time I’m writing this, the only Mavs that are going to miss tonight’s game because of the health and safety protocols are Josh Green and Reggie Bullock. First and foremost let me make it clear that I obviously wish the best for both guys. Hopefully, they are asymptomatic and recover quickly. Looking at this from a pure basketball perspective, these two guys missing tonight’s game isn’t the biggest deal.

Green has been getting some more run recently but still isn’t contributing to winning. Bullock has been struggling massively.

The thing with the COVID outbreak, though, is that everything is seemingly changing by the minute. Who will be the next player to join Bullock and Green? Is it possible the game will get postponed? Who knows.

Advice: With no Luka Doncic and a COVID outbreak, this is a massive stay away. Save your money.

Over/Under

213 (-110)

This is the most fun thing to bet on tonight, because no matter who plays, points still have to be scored. The Wolves have had a nice defensive season thus far, and the Mavs are struggling on offense. That feels like a recipe for the under, right? Right.

Advice: Keep things simple. Bet on the under.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Normally, it’s not hard to come up with a two-team moneyline parlay. Today is different. We aren’t even sure if the Mavs-Wolves game will happen, how can we throw another team into this? It’s impossible.

Advice: Stay away. Save your money for when things normalize.