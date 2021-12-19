GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

WHAT: A contest of basketball playing individuals

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: After many days off, the Dallas Mavericks take the floor again against the wiley Minnesota Timberwolves. Expect quite the contest, at least between the star big men of the competing squads. Karl Anthony-Towns has been on a tear lately, putting up numbers and helping his team win their last three. Minnesota had been in a funk, losing five straight prior to winning those three games and a win tonight would get them back to .500.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, are trying to get back above .500. Dallas has played rather inconsistent basketball, whether Luka Doncic is with the team or not. He’s not playing in this game or the next one (also against the Wolves), so we’ll see if these Mavericks can generate effort despite missing a number of players for a variety of reasons.

See y’all after the game.