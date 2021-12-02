SBN Reacts: The most impressive second year player

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

This week’s react question had to do with second year players and who fans think is the most impressive so far.

In a shock to none of us, Josh Green was not considered compared to other rising stars in the 2020 draft. He’s played just 52 minutes this season and doesn’t seem likely to break any part of the rotation soon. While it’s not his fault, Green’s selection and position on the bench are a firm reminder that the previous regime, whether it’s Donnie Nelson or Harlabos Voulgaris picked three players in the 2020 draft, all of whom are borderline NBA players at best.

Perhaps Green will find a way to crack the fringe rotation as the season goes along, but right now compared to some of his draft peers, he’s looking more and more as a long term project or lost cause, depending on your confidence level.

Additionally, fans were polled about the issues with the Lakers

The lack of depth thing is particularly funny considering this very stupid tweet from ESPN over the summer

The Lakers' depth is wild



And that's not even their whole roster pic.twitter.com/s9zxciwlaw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 30, 2021

