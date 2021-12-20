A Dallas Mavericks CBA FAQ

The most common phrase I tweet on my CBAMavs twitter account is “Glad to help”. Seriously, I’m at 32 tweets containing those words. Which includes my very first tweet from this account.

If you have any Maverick related CBA questions then I'd be glad to help. Let's hope the Mavs get better this offseason. — MavsCBA (@CBAMavs) March 30, 2021

And it’s a 100 percent true. I try to help Mavericks fans navigate the complex world of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement because I genuinely enjoy helping them understand. Selfishly though, I also started that twitter account because so many Mavericks trade and free agent conversations seemed to lack a working knowledge of the CBA (click here for the entire NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement). The reality is that even a few easy-to-make errors in understanding wrecks the ability to talk about what the actual options are for the Mavericks. Don’t get me wrong though, I understand that many use Twitter in a less serious manner, and I’m not trying to change you at all.

For all who desire some basic CBA knowledge and how it relates to the 2021-22 Mavs trade season, this is the right place for you.

Collective Bargaining Agreement Frequently Asked Questions

SIGNING CONTRACTS SECTION

Cap space 2021-22: Do we have any left?

No, the Mavericks are $7.7 million over the cap for 2021-22 and would have to use an exception or minimum salary. They actually never used any cap space last summer and only used exceptions.

Full MLE (Mid-Level Exception) — Reggie Bullock

BAE (Bi-Annual Exception) — Sterling Brown

Early Bird Rights — Boban Marjanovic

Full Bird Rights — Tim Hardaway Jr.

Since they no longer have any viable exceptions to use, the Mavericks can only offer free agents minimum deals.

Buy-out signings?

There’s a lot of talk about Goran Dragic possibly joining the Mavericks if he is bought out from the Toronto Raptors. In that event, what could the Mavericks offer him? They can only offer Goran the 10-year veteran’s minimum which would be $2,641,691 for 2021-22. Depending on what point in the season he signs the amount would be prorated, but the good news for Dragic is that the farther they go in the season the less he would give up in a potential buyout on his $19,400,000 contract.

Can the Mavericks extended any current players right now (in-season)?

Yes, the can offer contact extensions to Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Willie Cauley-Stein.

What is the most they can offer each person?

They can offer up to the same deal because their salary is below the average salary. Obviously Cauley-Stein isn’t likely to get an extension offer and may not be re-signed at all, but this is technically possible.

What about in the 2022 offseason? Can the Mavericks offer them more July 1st, 2022?

Yes, the Mavericks will have Full Bird rights with all three players and can offer the 25 percent max to Finney-Smith/Brunson because they have less than six years’ experience. Cauley-Stein will have seven years’ experience so technically they could offer him up to the 30 percent max this summer.

Projections for their summer market and why it matters now.

Jalen Brunson

The Mavericks are likely to have offered the full four years, $55 million to Brunson already. If he turned this down then it’s likely going to take a notch more than that to retain him. Because Brunson was a second round pick he won’t be a restricted free agent after his fourth season. The fourth year RFA is reserved for players ending their rookie scale deal. This makes the Mavericks position tenuous if they have a low walk-away number for Brunson. Depending on Nico Harrison/Mark Cuban’s opinion of Brunson it might make more sense to trade him. There are a few teams like New Orleans/New York/San Antonio/Detroit that will have space and could use a player like Brunson.

I project Brunson to get around 4-years, $65-75 million depending on the competition and how he finishes the season. If the Mavs don’t see themselves being willing to go 4-years, $75 million then I’d advise them to trade him now. Being outbid for him in the offseason would be a huge setback. If they lose him in the offseason they wouldn’t gain any cap space nor would they get an exception unless they are able to convince the team to complete the transaction as a sign-and-trade. But, betting on a sign-and-trade backup option seems like a bad idea.

Dorian Finney-Smith

The minimum it will take to keep Finney-Smith will be the Mid-Level Exception. Finney-Smith is exactly the fifth starter-type of player that gets Full MLE offers from teams (Jae Crowder, Reggie Bullock, Alex Caruso).

Here are the figures for what the Full (Non-taxpayer) Mid-level Exception will be next summer.

I personally wish the Mavs would try and lock up Finney-Smith now. Not at the full 4 year, $55.5 million, but a three or four year deal around or slightly above the MLE amount. Next season Finney-Smith will be 29, so he’ll still be in his prime. And again, the Mavericks won’t be able to replace him if he walks. Having him under contract would give them the option to him keep long-term or trade him some time down the road.

Willie Cauley-Stein

The forecast for Cauley-Stein is simple: the Mavericks will let him become a free agent if they don’t use his salary in a trade before then. I don’t project much of a market for him.

TRADE SECTION

Who can’t be traded?

Luka Doncic is the only Maverick who cannot be traded. That is a status shared by all the players who signed a rookie extension this past offseason.

Here’s a list of all those players.

Here are some notable Non-Mavericks and when they can be traded.

Trade rules

Trades are made separately from each team’s perspective. That means in a hypothetical Brooklyn/Mavericks trade that the Mavericks, as a non-taxpaying team, would use the Non-Taxpaying Team rules while Brooklyn would have to use the tax paying rules. So even though the Mavs have the more generous rules, any trade with a tax-paying team would necessitate a tighter trade. However, above $19.6 million salary the rules are the same. Non-taxpaying teams most beneficial zone is under $15 million in outgoing salary.

2021-2022 tax paying teams

Golden State, Brooklyn, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah, Philly, Boston, Portland

Above apron teams

Golden State, Brooklyn, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah

What does this mean for Maverick salaries? How much could each one bring back if they are traded by themselves?

If you want to trade a combination of players then use the formula from above to figure out the max return salary.

For example: This explains how to calculate the max return of Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell

What draft picks can the Mavericks trade?

What is a Traded Player Exception (TPE) and do the Mavericks have any?

A TPE is created for a team when they trade a player into another team’s salary cap space or TPE.

It can only be used to absorb a salary up to $100,000 more than the TPE

The Mavericks have a $10,865,952 TPE that expires July 31, 2022

What can it be used for?

The TPE the Mavs have was created in the Josh Richardson trade and is the exact size of Richardson’s 2020-21 salary ($10,865,952). So any player with a 2021-22 salary up to $10,965,952 can be acquired using the Richardson TPE without any salary having to be sent the other way.

If it is used to absorb a salary it reduces in size by that salary amount. So if it was used to absorb a $5,000,000 player the Mavs would still have a $4,865,952 TPE. In fact the TPE Boston used to acquire Richardson was created when Boston sign-and-traded Gordon Hayward to Charlotte. Boston used the TPE to get Evan Fournier from Orlando and then used the remained on Jason Richardson.

What can it not be used for?

It CANNOT be combined at all. Seriously… at all. This is the number one way people misunderstand TPEs

Teams also cannot sign anyone to a contract using the TPE. It is only for trades and not for signing free agents

List of some interesting players for TPE

Larry Nance Jr - $10,690,909

Jeremy Lamb - $10,500,000

Richaun Holmes - $10,384,500

Tomas Satoransky - $10,000,000

Derrick Favors - $9,720,900

Tristan Thompson - $9,720,900

Thomas Bryant - $8,666,667

Daniel Theis - $8,280,351

DJ Augustin - $7,000,000

Justin Holiday - $6,006,420

LOOKING FORWARD

What does the Mavericks salary cap look like over the next couple seasons?

What’s it mean for how they should and shouldn’t trade for?

If they have to add a player with 2022-23 salary it wouldn’t impact cap space because, unless something dramatic changes, they won’t have any cap space. The caveat is that I’m expecting them to try and retain Brunson and Finney-Smith, but even without them they are nearly 20 million over the cap already. Additional salary could make them owe more luxury tax but after 10 years without paying Cuban should have a lot of resilience if the situation calls for them to add salary.

If the Mavericks retain Finney-Smith/Brunson long term the chances at cap space in 2023 go down considerably unless Kristaps Porzingis opts out. However, the Mavs still look to have cap space in 2024. That could prove to be the year they finally get to test whether Doncic is a free agent draw.