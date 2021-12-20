Mavericks sign Theo Pinson as a replacement player

Theo Pinson will soon suit up as the latest member of the Dallas Mavericks. The organization is signing Pinson using a hardship exception, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Pinson, 26, joins the Mavericks with 68 games of NBA experience under his belt over the course of three seasons. He previously played for the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

The 6-foot-5 guard has career averages of 2.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. In limited minutes, he shot 30 percent overall and 20.1 percent from deep. His best seasons were with the Nets.

He faced Dallas twice during his career. He has averages of 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and two assists against the Mavericks.

He signed with the Boston Celtics prior to the start of the 2021-22 season and appeared in two preseason games. After the Celtics placed him on waivers, he joined their NBA G League affiliate.

As a member of the Maine Celtics–formerly Red Claws–he is averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 12 games. He is also shooting 42.5 percent overall and 40.5 percent on three-point attempts.

He has played a total of 55 games in the G League with Maine and the Long Island Nets.

The signing of Pinson comes as the Mavericks deal with the absence of Reggie Bullock and Josh Green, who are out with COVID-19. The NBA is requiring teams with at least two players in health and safety protocols to sign replacement players.

Teams can sign one replacement player if two players are in protocols. That number increases by one for each additional player who tests positive for COVID-19. Teams can sign a maximum of four replacement players.