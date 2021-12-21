George King is the latest replacement player joining the Mavericks

More help is on the way. As yet another Dallas Mavericks player–Maxi Kleber–succumbs to the league-wide outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases, one more replacement player is joining the roster.

Dallas is signing George King, a 6-foot-6 wing, from the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, the Los Angeles Clippers’ NBA G League affiliate, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

King is the third replacement player that the Mavericks have called up since COVID-19 struck the team. Also joining Dallas’ roster as replacements are Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss.

The Mavericks are signing all three–the team has only officially announced the signing of Pinson–to 10-day COVID-19 hardship allowances. They will replace Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, and Kleber, who are all in health and safety protocols.

With Agua Caliente this season, King is averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He’s shooting the ball well, making 53.8 percent of his shots overall and connecting on 46.6 percent of his shots from deep in 11 games.

Drafted late in the second round by the Phoenix Suns in 2018, King hasn’t seen much action at the NBA level. He appeared in just one game during his rookie season, playing just under six minutes.

He spent much of the season playing for the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League. In 41 games, he averaged 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

More recently, he’s spent time playing overseas. He has played a total of 69 games in Europe for Dolomiti Energia Trento, Enea Zastal BC Zielona, and BV Chemnitz 99.

Because of the wave of positive COVID-19 test throughout the NBA, the league is requiring teams to sign replacement players. Teams must sign one replacement if two rostered players enter protocols. They can also replace players who enter protocols on a one-for-one basis. Teams can sign a maximum of four replacement players.

King may be a relatively unknown player to Mavs fans, but he does have a significant amount of G League, Summer League, and international experience. He joins Dallas to help the team weather the ongoing COVID-19 storm.