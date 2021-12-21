GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

WHAT: G-League+

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: A G-league game will be televised tonight! After a fashion. Many, many NBA players are missing this game tonight due largely to COVID-19 issues.

The Mavericks added three players:

George King, who you can read a bit about here .

. Former lottery pick Marquese Chriss, who you can read about here .

. Theo Pinson, who you can read a bit about here.

Dirk Nowitzki is going to help call the game. The game preview is right here. There’s also some betting advice here, but if you’re betting on this game, seek help.

We’ll rustle up some coverage of these slog of a game somehow. Give us some of your predictions in the comments. Who is going to be the high scorer for the Mavericks? What’s the final score?

Go Mavs and Mavs-like players.