Luka Doncic, Trey Burke latest Mavericks to enter health and safety protocols

Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic and backup guard Trey Burke are the latest Mavericks to enter the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols, various reporters announced Wednesday afternoon. The Mavericks themselves also confirmed the news.

Both Burke and Doncic tested positive for COVID-19. Burke is unvaccinated and, while not confirmed, presumably Doncic is vaccinated, although the status of him getting a booster shot is unknown. Doncic and Burke joined Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, and Tim Hardaway Jr. in the protocols. None of the Mavericks that have entered the protocols starting last week have returned to game action.

In the wake of this news, the Mavericks have signed various players to fill the gaps on the roster, such as Carlik Jones, Brandon Knight, George King, Marquese Chriss, Charlie Brown, and Theo Pinson. It is highly likely Doncic misses the next two marquee matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and the national TV Christmas Day showdown Saturday against the Utah Jazz.

The troubling thing about Doncic testing positive is he was on the bench for the entire game Tuesday night against the Timberwolves. This came specifically after coach Jason Kidd told reporters during his pregame media session that injured players like Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis would not be on the bench, to help prevent the spread of COVID. Hopefully Doncic’s positive test and interactions with his teammates last night doesn’t lead to more regular rotation players like Jalen Brunson or Dorian Finney-Smith entering protocols.