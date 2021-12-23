Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s game of replacement players

We can all agree that the last 10 days of NBA basketball have been nothing short of utter insanity, right? 10-day contracts are flying off the shelves like TVs on Black Friday. It feels like starting lineups aren’t set until all 10 guys are on the court prepping for tip-off. But, the NBA season wages on, and so does the gambling season. Is tonight’s Mavs game against the Bucks even worth betting? Let’s get into it.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 12 p.m. CT, December 23.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +140

I’m perplexed by this line and these odds. It feels like the Mavs should be way heavier underdogs. Assuming nothing changes from the time I’m writing this (which is absurd to assume — things will definitely change), Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are in line to suit up for the Bucks. Both of those guys are better than anyone the Mavs can trot out tonight.

Kristaps Porzingis is questionable. Jalen Brunson is a go. Outside of those two guys, it gets bleak.

However, even though I think the Mavs should be heavier underdogs than they are, I still like them to cover the spread tonight. The Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back and the game is in Dallas. Those two things matter. Also, each NBA game right now feels like a tossup with all of the chaos around the league, so might as well bet on the underdog, right?

Advice: Bet the Mavs to cover the spread, but if you want to sit this one out, that’s not a bad idea either.

Over/Under

209.5 (-110)

With all of the replacement players in line to get serious minutes across the league, things are going to be messy. Defenses will be disjointed, offenses will be sloppy. Which side will prevail?

My gut is telling me tonight that the Mavs and Bucks can combine for more than 209.5 points. It’s hard to believe either team will be connected and playing sound team defense, and 209.5 points is a low mark for NBA teams. Granted, these teams can barely qualify as NBA teams right now.

Advice: I like the over, but I’m not touching it. Stay away.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Thunder: +2420

Look... if you’re considering betting on two teams to win straight up tonight, you have some gnarly confidence, because this is as unpredictable as the NBA has ever been. So, if you think the Mavs can win, and you want to add another team with it, you might as well pick the biggest underdog of the night, get the payout to a crazy number, and hope for the best (insert shrug emoji).

The Thunder are one of the worst teams in the league and the Suns are a powerhouse. For OKC to beat Phoenix tonight, it would take something crazy to happen, but that’s why the payout is so nice. Plus, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been playing on a different planet recently. He’s insanely good.

Advice: Definitely stay away, unless you like throwing away money. If you do like throwing away money, you might as well throw it on this two-team moneyline parlay. The payout is nice.