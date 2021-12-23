GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

WHAT: G-League+

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports Southwest, NBAtv

THE STORY: This game is only for the truly hardcore Maverick fan. Are you with your family and want to show them the team you love? This isn’t them.

That said... with a guy named Charlie Brown getting minutes and a real chance at a three-Brown line up with Moses and Sterling, I demand everyone have as much fun as possible. This is going to be one of those stretches we joke about online in the coming years. It won’t make sense in the basketball recordbooks. It’s the COVID era.

If you’re a sicko and want to bet this game? Click here. Does a preview where our guy Matt loses his mind a little interest you at all? Click here. Tomorrow we’ll have more to say about these new players, but for now, I recommend everyone have some fun.

We did want a roster make over, after all.