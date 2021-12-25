GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHAT: G-League+ but on Christmas

WHERE: Vivent Arena, Salt Lake City Utah

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. CST

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: The replacement Mavericks get the nightcap on ESPN for Christmas Saturday and it might be over half way through the first quarter. Dorian Finney Smith is now out as well, so it’s going to be Jalen Brunson or nothing.

I hope everyone got what they wanted for Christmas and enjoyed any of the other basketball and football today because this might not be very fun.

Jalen Brunson going for 50? That sounds fun. Carlik Jones being decent this game? Let’s have it. Theo Pinson being chaos? Yes.

Hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and I’ll see you after the game.