Stats rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks loss to the Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Utah Jazz 120-116. The Mavericks were once again able to keep the game close despite a severe talent disadvantage. Unfortunately there is no such thing as a moral victory and the Mavericks still lost.

Here are the stats to know.

27: Number of points each for Jalen Brunson and Kristaps Porzingis

With the team lacking essentially everyone else who should be tasked with scoring in an NBA game, both Brunson and Porzingis needed to have big games. 27 points is fine but given the number of touches they were given and the urgency they should have felt given the lack of surrounding talent it simply wasn’t enough. Still, finding a way to score despite not having their best games can be a positive. Porzingis especially, as he was 11-of-13 from the free throw line showing a heightened level of aggressiveness (and a very active whistle on both sides).

0: Number of threes Porzingis made in five attempts.

Porzingis has never quite been the sniper his reputation would suggest. But he is now 34-for-125 on the season which is 27.2 percent. Perhaps more than any other player on the team, and the rest of the team is certainly also struggling to shoot, Porzingis regaining his touch would open up the offensive.

35: The Mavericks number of free throw attempts

This was a season high for the Mavericks and it is a good sign. This was a strange game, but a higher number of free throw attempts generally correlates with greater aggression. It also came with more makes tonight. The Mavericks set a season high in free throws made with 30.

The Mavericks will need to take that aggressiveness and accuracy from the stripe into their next game. Everything else they can leave in Utah.

