Mavericks odds: How to bet the depleted Mavs at Blazers game

The Mavericks have dropped four of their last five games and are still without Luka Doncic. But these last few games have been incredibly fun to watch. Jalen Brunson is balling. The replacement guys are bringing tons of energy night in and night out. It’s been an absolute blast from the fan perspective. Different guys giving us a different product? That’s all Mavs fans want!

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 10:30 a.m. CT, December 27.

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs -1 (-105)

Moneyline: Mavs -115

This might sound crazy because it likely is, but I’m super confident in this Mavs group tonight (barring any roster changes prior to the game). Jalen Brunson is playing like an All-Star-level player. Kristaps Porzingis is healthy(ish). And the spark-plug guys the Mavs have brought in are playing incredibly hard.

Yes, the Mavs have dropped their last two games, but they were against the Bucks and Jazz, two legitimate title contenders, and the Mavs still played extremely well, keeping both games close until the end.

Tonight, against the broken-down Blazers, the Mavs should win. I’m surprised they’re not heavier favorites.

Advice: Hammer the moneyline. The Mavs are winning this game.

Over/Under

212.5

I don’t have any belief in the Mavs’ offense right now, but the Blazers' defense is atrocious. Over their last six games, the Blazers are giving up an average of slightly over 111 points per game. I know Luka is out, but I think the Mavs can still put up points on this Portland team.

Advice: Sprinkle a little on the over. It’s a good bet tonight.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Grizzlies: +591

This is a bold pick considering the Grizzlies are playing the Suns, who are arguably the best team in the entire league this season. The thing is... this Grizzlies team is for real. Ja Morant is special, and the pieces around him are looking good as well.

Obviously, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Suns beat the Grizzlies tonight, but the payout on this parlay is really tasty, especially considering how good Memphis actually is.

Advice: This parlay is worth a unit. The payout is super nice.