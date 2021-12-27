GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trailblazers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trailblazers

WHAT: G-League+ but with Porzingis

WHERE: Moda Center, Portland Oregon

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: Basketball for the Mavericks resumes after Christmas where they put up a great fight against the Jazz. This time they’re on the road again against the Blazers, a team struggling in their own right.

As of this writing it does appear that Dame Lillard will suit up so even though both teams will have at least one star on the court.

If there was ever a game for Kristaps Porzingis to show out and help the Mavericks get a needed win, this might be it. With every big you’ve heard of on their roster out, he needs to score early and often.

Jalen Brunson having a big game would help too.

We’re a bit short staffed now between Christmas and New Years so we might be a bit slow on the regular posting. Apologies.

Go Mavs!