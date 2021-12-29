Isaiah Thomas to join the Dallas Mavericks, per report

According to a report from the Athletic’s Shams Charania, free agent Isaiah Thomas is signing with the Mavericks and should be with them tonight in Sacramento.

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is expected to join team in Sacramento tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2021

Charania does not note whether or not it’s a 10 day hardship exception signing, but given the rash of COVID issues the Mavericks have dealt with this month, it seems likely this is the case.

UPDATE: It is a hardship signing. Both Boban and Brandon Knight have entered COVID protocols.

Isaiah Thomas' contract with the Mavericks will be a 10-day hardship deal, league sources say. https://t.co/zyJtYA22xV — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 29, 2021

Thomas already logged 4 games with the Los Angeles Lakers this year as a hardship exception signing, averaging 9.3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 30% shooting from the field, including 22.7% from three point range. So he should fit right in. The Lakers went 0-4 in games he played in and he did not play in the fifth game he was with the team for.

He’s had a rough go of things since needing hip surgery with the Celtics after the 2017 playoffs. Thomas played with 5 different teams during that time, playing just 91 games in those stints.

As things are still unclear with the current Dallas players in COVID protocols, this signing makes sense if they’re not enthused with any of the current hardship players ending their 10 day deals. We’ll likely see who moves on from the Maverick roster soon.

The 2021-2022 Basketball Reference roster page for most NBA teams is going to look so weird when we look back one day.