Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Mavericks against the struggling Sacramento Kings

Boban Marjanovic and recently signed Brandon Knight are the latest players forced to sit out due to Health and Safety protocols. To replace them, the team has signed Isaiah Thomas. Thomas is unlikely to start or see significant minutes but his signing is an indication of how hard the team has been hit. The Mavericks are coming off of a fun and spirited effort against the lowly Portland Trail Blazers and look to keep the good times rolling against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings are relatively healthy but have lost 4 straight games and 5 out of their last 6.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 1:30 pm. CT, December 29.

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -140

The Trail Blazers are a truly terrible team and it allowed the Mavericks to have their way all night. Was that game a sign that the offense has turned a corner or were we fortunate to play against 5 traffic cones? If we have truly turned a corner, we should pick apart an awful Sacramento defense. They struggle to contain penetration, give up a ton of points in the paint, and are easily beat by cuts to the basket. The key to beating Sacramento is effort. With Davion Mitchell out, none of the remaining Kings are particularly interested in playing defense on a night-to-night basis. Everyone from Josh Green to the newly signed Mavericks are playing with a ton of effort and energy. If they can manage to hit enough shots from the perimeter, this should be a win for Dallas.

ADVICE: Take the Mavs and lay the points.

Over/Under

220 -115

The Mavericks are, for the moment, fun again. Overs are fun.

ADVICE: Take the under. Lay a unit down and enjoy tonight’s chaos.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Lakers +388

ADVICE: The Lakers stink but as long as they have Lebron James they are a threat to beat anyone. The rest of tonight’s slate is rough for underdogs.