GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

WHAT: The Replacements, basketball edition

WHERE: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: The Kings have won just three of their last ten and the Mavericks are playing .500 basketball over their last ten. It’s another late game that we have to endure with a roster of only partial NBA quality.

HOWEVER, these last few games have been pretty fun, so I’ll be looking forward to more Josh Green jump passes and preferably Kristaps Porzingis hitting more shots from beyond the arc.

The Kings are in rough shape these days, so winning this game and the New Years Eve game would be great. It would also put these Mavericks over .500 after this tumultuous start to the 2021-22 season.

We’ll have some content after the game, but I’m not sure if it’ll be the full list of things we try to get to. Folks taking vacation and the like.

Go Mavs.