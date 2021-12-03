Mavericks odds: How to bet Round 2 of Dallas vs New Orleans

The Dallas Mavericks have been a confusing team to bet on this season. One game they look like trash, and the next game they look like a title contender. On Wednesday night, when the Mavs and Pelicans played in New Orleans, the Mavs dominated right from the jump. It looked like the varsity and JV teams scrimmaging.

Now, the Mavericks and Pelicans are set to go at it again, but this time it’s in Dallas. How should you bet it?

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 12 p.m. CT, December 3.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -275

Let’s start by throwing out the moneyline. Those odds aren’t worth betting. The spread, though, is enticing.

Wednesday night’s score: 139-107. I don’t see the Mavs winning by that margin in consecutive games, but there’s no reason why they shouldn’t win by at least seven points.

I’m slightly worried about the Mavericks coming out slow tonight, almost like they’re expecting they can just waltz away with a victory. The good news? Even if Dallas does that, they can still cover a 6.5-point spread. The game can be close, and as long as the Mavs pull away late, they’ll cover 6.5 points. Also for what it’s worth, according to reports it is unlikely Kristaps Porzingis plays, due to a sore knee from banging knees in the game on Wednesday.

Advice: Bet the spread. It’s well-worth it against one of the worst teams in the league.

Over/Under

216.5 (-110)

This one is real simple for me. The Pelicans can’t stop anyone. They have the worst defense in the league and might as well put five traffic cones on defense and just stay on the offensive end of the court.

If the Pelicans can get to 100 points on offense, that means the Mavs only have to score 116. They can do that against New Orleans.

Advice: Hammer the over. Luka and Co. should be able to score in bunches.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Magic: +206

The Mavs should win tonight. That part of the parlay is easy. Picking a second team to go along with them is a bit trickier tonight, but I really like the Magic over the Rockets.

The Magic play really hard and have a ton of young talent with Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, and more. The other part of the equation is that the Rockets have won four straight, and I just don’t see a world where this pitiful Houston team wins five straight. That feels wrong, and seems incredibly unlikely.

Advice: This parlay is worth at least a unit.