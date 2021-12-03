GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

WHAT: Trying to beat the same team two times in a row

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks are going to try to win back to back games for the first time since they beat the Spurs then the Nuggets in the first half of November.

They’re playin the New Orleans Pelicans again after they detonated on the Pelicans Wednesday. This time, though, they are playing a home game, which I am going to. I’ve not been to a Maverick game at the American Airlines Center since... 2002? Lord.

Anyhow, I hope I’ll get a show but the Mavericks are likely without Kristaps Porzingis who has a knee bruise of some kind. Frank Ntilikina should be back in the line up though, which is exciting.

Expect New Orleans to put up more of a fight this time. Jonas V won’t have such a dud of a game and it’ll be harder for the Maverick bigs to contain him without Kristaps. Brandan Ingram always plays Dallas well. Should be a fun game.

Go Mavs.